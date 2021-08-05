2 years of abrogation of Article 370: 5 big changes in Jammu and Kashmir

August 5 is the day when Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in 2019. Today, it is the second anniversary of the historic decision, which left a deep impact on the region.

On August 5, 2019, Articles 370 and 35(A) were nullified that gave the erstwhile state its special status and the mandate to define its domicile rules.

While political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have vowed to continue their struggle for restoration of statehood, here is a look at big changes which have taken place in these two years:

People from outside J&K can buy land there: In October last year, the Centre paved the way for people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy land in the union territory. In a gazette notification, the central government omitted the phrase “permanent resident of the state” from Section 17 of the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act that deals with disposal of the land in the union territory. However, the amendment did not allow transfer of agricultural land to non-agriculturists except in few cases.

Non-local spouses of J&K women get domicile status: The rules were changed in July this year to allow domicile certificate to be granted to the husbands of local women married to people from outside Jammu and Kashmir. The move will allow them to buy land or property in the Union territory, or apply for government jobs. All people who have resided in the UT for 15 years, or have studied for seven years and appeared in Class 10 or 12 examination in an educational institution in the region, and their children, are eligible for grant of domicile status.

Separate flag of Jammu and Kashmir became defunct: After the abrogation of Article 370, the civil secretariat in Srinagar hoisted the Indian Tricolour, while the state's own flag was missing. The rectangular flag - red background with three white vertical stripes alongside a white plough in the middle with handle facing the stripes - fluttered next to the Indian national flag on the secretariat for more than six decades.

No security clearance for passport to stone pelters: The CID wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police has ordered the denial of security clearance required for passport and other government services to all those involved in stone-pelting or subversive activities. The order was issued on July 31 and directed all the field to ensure that the person's involvement in law and order, stone-pelting cases, and other crime prejudicial to the security of the state be specifically looked into during verification related to passport service and other government schemes.

The formation of Gupkar alliance: In the early hours of August 5, hundreds of political leaders and workers - including three former chief ministers Mufti, Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah - were detained. The Abdullahs were released in March 2020, and Mufti was freed in the second week of October last year. Since then, the leaders have come together - along with four other parties in Kashmir - to forge an informal alliance that aims to work for the restoration of the region's special status.