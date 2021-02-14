IND USA
Jammu: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to the martyrs, on the eve of the second anniversary of Pulwama attack, in Jammu, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
Jammu: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to the martyrs, on the eve of the second anniversary of Pulwama attack, in Jammu, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_13_2021_000260B)(PTI)
2 years of Pulwama attack: Ministers, other leaders pay tribute to CRPF soldiers

Forty CRPF personnel had lost their lives in the terror attack after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the convoy carrying them.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:41 AM IST

Home minister Amit Shah joined the other Union ministers in paying tribute to soldiers of central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on the second anniversary of the Pulawama attack.

"I bow down to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack on this day in 2019. India will never forget their exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice," he said on Twitter.


Earlier, defence minister Rajnath Singh had said that the government continues to stand with the families of the soldiers. "I pay homage to those brave @crpfindia personnel who sacrificed their lives in 2019 Pulwama terror attack. India will never forget their service to the nation and their supreme sacrifice. We continue to stand with their families, who had to suffer due to this attack," tweeted Singh.

Forty CRPF personnel had lost their lives in the terror attack after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the convoy carrying them.


"On the 2nd anniversary of the dastardly Pulwama terror attack on our soldiers, I join the nation in paying homage to their valour & supreme sacrifice. They will continue to inspire generations to come," civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri said on Twitter.


Environment minister Prakash javadekar said the country will "forever be indebted to the bravery, courage and supreme sacrifice" of the soldiers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday also paid his tribute to the soldiers. "Tribute to the brave soldiers, who died in the Pulwama terror attack. A tribute to their families as the country owes you," the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.


Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan also paid tributes to the soldiers.

The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019.

A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the dastardly terror attack.

