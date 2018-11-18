2-yr-old girl raped, dumped near railway tracks in Delhi; 1 arrested

A two-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a man, who then left her near the tracks of Old Delhi Railway Station, police said on Sunday.

The accused, a 24-year-old drug addict, identified as Anil, was arrested on Sunday morning, they said.

The girl was allegedly kidnapped by the accused on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday while she was sleeping with her mother on a footpath in north Delhi’s Kotwali area, said a senior police officer.

Around 2.30 am on Saturday the woman found her daughter missing and started looking for her. As the search did not bear fruit, the woman approached police around 10 am on Saturday following which a kidnapping case was registered, he said.

Around afternoon, the police learnt a baby girl had been admitted to a hospital in central Delhi and subsequently, she was identified as the one who was kidnapped from Kotwali, the official said.

It was revealed that she had been sexually assaulted and the accused dumped her near the railway tracks from where she was rescued by a team of police personnel, he said, adding the girl underwent surgery and is now better.

The police identified the accused by scanning CCTV footage. Following this, a trap was laid at various temples and gurdwara where street dwellers usually come for food and subsequently the accused was nabbed, the officer said.

The accused used to collect garbage for a living and also worked as a waiter during wedding season. Three months ago, he was arrested in connection with a theft case in Haridwar, the officer added.

