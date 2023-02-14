‘20 tax officials… will be seen worldwide as…': Shashi Tharoor on BBC I-T survey

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday claimed that the “raids by 20 tax officials on the BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices” will be seen worldwide as “petty retaliation for the BBC documentary”.

The Income Tax Department is conducting survey operations at the BBC India offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion, sources said.

“No institution is above the law, but the raids by 20 tax officials on the @BBC's Delhi & Mumbai offices &studios are a deplorable own-goal. They will be seen worldwide as petty retaliation for the BBC documentary & as confirmation of the BJP Govt's drive to stifle press freedom,” Tharoor tweeted.

The I-T survey, which led to a sharp political debate with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party accusing the BBC of “venomous reporting” and the opposition slamming the move, comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary “India: The Modi Question” on the 2002 Gujarat riots and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reports indicate that the survey is being carried out to investigate issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies. The department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the London-headquartered broadcaster and its Indian arms, reports claimed.

The BBC said it is fully cooperating with tax authorities.

The BJP, in its reaction, accused the BBC of unleashing "venomous" reporting against India, and alleged that its propaganda and the Congress' agenda go together.

BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia rejected the Congress' criticism of the I-T action and said the government agency should be allowed to do its job.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh used a Hindi idiom to attack the government, saying "Vinash Kale, Vipreet Buddhi" (When doom approaches, a person's intellect works against his interest).

"Here we are demanding JPC on the Adani issue but the government is after the BBC. Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi," Ramesh said.

"Since agencies doing these Valentine Day 'Surveys' how about @IncomeTaxIndia, @SEBI_India & @dir_ed conduct one on govt’s most valued sweetheart Mr. A?" was Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's response to the I-T move.

The CPI(M) hit out at the Centre over IT "raids" and questioned if India remains the "mother of democracy".

"First ban BBC documentaries. No JPC/enquiry into Adani exposures. Now IT raids on BBC offices! India: 'Mother of democracy'?" party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam described the I-T action as an attempt of a "frightened government" to "strangle" the voice of truth.

"Raid on BBC! They call it survey! This survey is killing spree of a frightened govt. to strangle the voice of truth. World is witnessing it. When Modi preside over G-20, they will ask about India's record on freedom of press. Can he reply truth fully?" Viswam said in a tweet.

