20-year-old American student missing in Goa found

india

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 16:34 IST

A 20-year-old American student reported missing from Anjuna in Goa on November 7 has been found and is safe, the family has revealed.

“Elizabeth Mann has been found and is safe… At this time we ask that you respect the family’s privacy as they work to bring Elizabeth home,” the Mann family posted on the special Facebook page started to try and locate her.

The owner of the ‘Bunkd Hostel’ where Elizabeth Mann, a University of Minnesota Twin Cities student, was staying had filed a missing complaint with the Anjuna Police.

According to the police, Mann, who is travelling to India alone, had made a trip to Panchgani, a hill station in western Maharashtra and is now on her way back.

What prompted worry is that Mann left her personal belongings, including her phone, back at her hostel in Anjuna and had not contacted her parents for more than 24-hours.

The US Consulate was also notified.

Anjuna village in Goa is popular with backpackers and is dotted with hostels, guest houses and other low density tourism properties and is also a popular haunt for parties..

According to the National Crime Records Bureau data, crime against foreigners has shown a mixed trend with the state witnessing 30 cases of crimes against foreigners in 2015, which reduced to 22 in 2016 before rising up to 28 in the year 2017, the last year for which statistics have been made available by the National Crime Records Bureau.

Crimes against foreigners make up 5.7 of the total crimes in Goa.

Despite its small size Goa witnesses crimes against foreigners on par with larger states. In 2017, the 28 crimes against foreigners that Goa witnessed was fifth overall behind Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, UP and Karnataka and ahead of states like Rajasthan and Kerala which also witness a lot of foreign tourists visiting, according to NRCB.