2007 Ajmer dargah blast accused held in Gujarat’s Bharuch after 11 years

The Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad on Sunday arrested Suresh Nair, an accused in the 2007 Ajmer dargah blast case.

The bomb, planted in courtyard of the revered Sufi saint Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti’s shrine, had killed three people and injured 17. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh on the head of Nair, who was on the run since 11 years.

“He was arrested from pilgrimage spot, Shukaltirth, in Gujarat’s Bharuch. The ATS brought him to Ahmedabad for further interrogation and handed him to the NIA’’, said ATS superintendent of police Himanshu Shukla.

The Gujarat ATS had got information that Nair, a resident of Thasra in Gujarat’s Kheda district, was going to visit Shukaltirth in near future and maintained vigil there. An ATS member spotted Nair when he arrived there in the morning and he was apprehended.

An ATS statement said that according to NIA investigation, Nair, apart from allegedly supplying the bomb to the conspirators, was also allegedly present at the scene when it was planted.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 18:28 IST