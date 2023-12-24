2019 clip: Maran’s remarks on Hindi speakers fan row

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday slammed Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Dayanidhi Maran over his purported statement that people who study only Hindi in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh “build houses” and “clean toilets” in Tamil Nadu. In a viral video, which DMK leaders claimed was from 2019, Maran is purportedly heard comparing the job prospects of those who have studied only Hindi with those who also know English (HT)

“Only because they (people here) studied English, today they earn fat salaries in IT companies. They say ‘Hindi Hindi’. You know well who build buildings. Those who study only Hindi in Bihar build houses for us in Tamil Nadu, sweep roads and clean toilets,” Maran was heard saying in the video that has now gone viral. HT could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

The video sparked a political row, drawing criticism from leaders of both the BJP and RJD in Bihar.

“First, I must say, DMK believes in social justice. If any leader of that party has said something about the people of UP and Bihar, then it is condemnable. We do not agree with it. The labourers from UP and Bihar are demanded all over the country. If people from Bihar and UP do not go to other states, it would affect economic activity. People should understand it.But to speak disparagingly of the entire populace of Bihar and UP is reprehensible. If any such statement has come forth, then we condemn it,” Yadav told reporters in Patna.

“Had the DMK MP highlighted caste iniquities, had he pointed out that only people from some social groups took up such hazardous jobs, it would have made sense... But if he has made such a statement that people of Bihar and UP clean drains, then I feel, it is highly condemnable. I feel, leaders from other states of any party should refrain from making such statements,” he added.

The Janata Dal (United), too, condemned the remarks.

“Biharis have made their mark all over the country and abroad by their merit, hard work and have donned big posts and exelled in competitive examinations. We do give our services everywhere in the country. But it does not mean anybody can hurt our Bihari asmita ( pride) and we will tolerate it . We have always been taught the lesson of humbleness but we do know how to resist,” party spokesperson Abhishek Jha said.

India is one nation and there is one constitution. Such language cannot be tolerated,” he added.

The RJD, JD(U) and the DMK are all constituents of the INDIA bloc.

The video also drew criticism from Union minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh.

“Do Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav agree with the views expressed by coalition partners on Hindi speaking people? They should clarify as to why DMK and INDIA bloc have so much hatred for Hindi speaking people,” Singh posted on X ( formerly Twitter).

BJP leaders Amit Malviya and Shehzad Poonawalla, too, hit out at the DMK MP.

Sharing the 24-second clip video on X, Malviya posted: “I.N.D.I Alliance leader and DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran says Hindi speakers from UP and Bihar come and clean toilets in TN. Rahul Gandhi and Nitish Kumar must clarify, if this is the stated position of the Congress and JDU too. I.N.D.I Alliance’s divisive agenda is out in full force.”

“This is a well-planned strategy and no coincidence. After DMK MP S Senthilkumar’s objectionable statement, now DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran has made objectionable and derogatory statements against Hindi speaking north Indians For DMK , it has become a habit but the reason why Congress and other party of INDI alliance is not saying anything because they are perhaps in it together ,” Poonawalla said.

Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president Naryananan Thirupathy said, though it was an old remark, it shows the “true colours” of DMK leaders who use abusive, and derogatory language against north Indians.

The DMK, however, hit out at the BJP for recirculating an old video to spread a “false narrative”.

“Ever since the INDIA bloc was formed, the BJP has been paranoid and creating a false narrative...The video is from 2019 and the remark has been misconstrued to create confusion. It was only meant to convey that English is the language used across the world for all white collar jobs. People from different parts of the country are living and working peacefully in Tamil Nadu. BJP is peddling a fake narrative to bring a bad name to the DMK,” deputy secretary of DMK’s sate IT wing, Salem Dharanidharan, said.

“We are not against any language but only against imposition of language on us. Every Language deserves our respect,” he added.

DMK spokesperson J Constandine Ravindran said: “DMK is fully committed to an egalitarian society. No particular state like Tamil Nadu is superior. No other state like Uttar Pradesh or Bihar is inferior. The mala fide intent of the BJP people is evident as they are claiming something that Dayanidhi Maran never said or meant.”

The video comes on the back of two other DMK leaders triggering similar controversies. On December 6, DMK parliamentarian S Senthilkumar’s controversial reference to Hindi heartland states in the Lok Sabha drew sharp reactions from the BJP. Later, however, the DMK MP apologised for the “inadvertently” made remarks. Chief minister M K Stalin, too, condemned his remarks after they were expunged from the House records.

In September this year, CM Stalin’s son and TN sports minister Udayanidhi Stalin stirred a nationwide controversy by calling for the eradication of Sanatana Dharma.