20-year-old college student suffers heart attack mid-speech in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv, dies

A college event in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv city turned tragic after a 20-year-old student collapsed while delivering a speech and later died of a heart attack, with a video of the incident now viral. Varsha Kharat, a 20-year-old student, moments before collapsing during her speech at a college event.(Screengrab)

The incident reportedly took place at Maharshi Guruvarya RG Shinde Mahavidyalaya in Paranda taluka. However, HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.

In the video, Varsha Kharat, a 20-year-old student, is seen speaking in Marathi at her college event, sharing a light moment with the audience. Midway through her speech, her pace slows, and she suddenly collapses, prompting several people to rush to help, NDTV reported.

Earlier, a similar tragedy was reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, where a couple’s 25th wedding anniversary celebration ended in sorrow after the husband died of a heart attack.

Fifty-year-old businessman Wasim Sarwar was dancing with his wife Farah at a party on Pilibhit bypass road when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the report added.

A veterinary doctor in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar district suffered a heart attack while driving, bringing his car to an unexpected halt near a park. He was later found unconscious by local residents.

Garba trainer dies of heart attack during Navratri event

In October 2024, as Navratri celebrations lit up the country, a tragic incident dimmed the festive spirit in Pune. Ashok Mali, a popular Garba trainer fondly known as the ‘Garba King’, collapsed on stage during a Garba event in Chakan. The 50-year-old suffered a heart attack while performing, leaving the local community shocked and grieving.

The festive crowd at a bustling Garba venue in Chakan watched in admiration as Ashok Mali danced with energy alongside his son, Bhavesh. Their lively performance to the popular song “Ghoonghat Mein Chand Hoga Aanchal Mein Chandni” drew cheers from onlookers. Witnesses said Ashok appeared to be enjoying himself, but during the dance, he suddenly turned dizzy and collapsed to his knees.