21 people fall ill after consuming contaminated water in Bellary

At least 21 people fell ill on Tuesday after allegedly consuming contaminated water in Kuntanala village of Bellary district , officials said.

They have reported vomiting and nausea and are being treated at a temporary health camp in the village. Some have been admitted to Vijayanagara institute of medical sciences (VIMS) Hospital in Bellary.

According to officials, three patients at VIMS and two at the district hospital are undergoing treatment. Thirteen people have been treated, officials said, adding that an emergency treatment unit has been opened at Kuntanal village. “In a house three children and their father reported vomiting. The three children have been treated and discharged while the father is undergoing treatment,” a district hospital doctor said.

The first case of gastroenteritis was reported on March 25, after one villager complained of vomiting and diarrhoea.

Bellary district health officer Dr H L Janardhan, taluk health officer Dr Mohan Kumari, who went to the village, collected water samples from Vedavati river and have sent it to the laboratory for testing. At present, the drinking water is being supplied to the village through tankers.

“Soon after hearing the news, health officials rushed to the village and collected drinking water samples,” DHO Dr L Janardhan said. “We have received laboratory report which confirmed contamination of drinking water which is main reason for people falling sick. Immediately, we opened an emergency clinic at Valmiki Bhavan in Kuntanala village with six beds and a team of doctors is camping at the village. Every day, we are getting 3-5 people complaining of gastroenteritis, and the doctors are treating them at Valmiki Bhavan. We have conducted further investigation since the villagers who are consuming filtered water also fell ill. We will run the clinic till no case would report in village,” he said.

“Earlier, the gram panchayat was supplying water from Vedavati river after chlorination at tanks. Now, we are supplying drinking water through tankers,” Rupagnaudi gram panchayat development officer Prakash C Amar Shetty said. He said the village has a population of 3,324 and is depending on the Vedavati river for drinking water supply. “Only villagers of 10 families complained of gastroenteritis so far. The health officials are investigating the issue. A new water purification plant would come up in the village under JJM and work is underway,” he added.