e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 22 insurgents brought from Myanmar will be held in strict quarantine: Assam cop

22 insurgents brought from Myanmar will be held in strict quarantine: Assam cop

This is the first time that the Myanmar government has acted on the Indian government’s request and handed over Indian rebels who were based in their country.

india Updated: May 15, 2020 20:20 IST
Utpal Parashar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Utpal Parashar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Healthcare workers recommending quarantine for travellers amid the coronavirus outbreak in Guwahati. (Image used for representation).
Healthcare workers recommending quarantine for travellers amid the coronavirus outbreak in Guwahati. (Image used for representation).(ANI PHOTO.)
         

The Myanmar government on Friday handed over 22 rebels belonging to six different outfits in Manipur and Assam to the Indian authorities, in a first move of its kind.

This is the first time that the Myanmar government has acted on the Indian government’s request and handed over Indian rebels who were based in their country.

The rebels, who were apprehended by the Myanmar Army in the Sagaing region of the neighbouring country in separate operations during the past months, are being brought back to India by a special plane.

“The information about the handing over of rebels is true. But I can’t give details of who these insurgents are and other descriptions of the operation,” a senior Assam Police official said.

“As per the standing orders of the government and the current Covid-19 pandemic, they will be kept under strict quarantine. I won’t be able to disclose where they are being kept,” he added.

According to reports, those deported include 12 rebels from four insurgent groups in Manipur—United National Liberation Front (UNLF), Kanglei Yawol Kunna Lup (KYKL), Peoples’ Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (PREPAK-PRO) and Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA-Manipur).

The 10 other rebels are from Assam’s National Democratic Front of Bodoland-Saoraigwra (NDFB-S) and Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO).

The special plane is expected to first land in Manipur’s capital Imphal where the rebels from that state will de-board before it flies to Guwahati.

The rebels include self-styled home secretary of NDFB-S Rajen Daimary, Sanatouba Ningthoujam of UNLF and Pashuram Laishram of PREPAK-PRO.

Most of the active insurgent outfits in the Northeast including the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) have their bases in Myanmar where they conduct training of their cadres.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi shreds Niti Aayog over no Covid-19 cases after May 16 prediction
Rahul Gandhi shreds Niti Aayog over no Covid-19 cases after May 16 prediction
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 case count goes up to 29,100
LIVE: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 case count goes up to 29,100
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In