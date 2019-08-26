22 tax officials sacked on charges of corruption

india

The government has compulsorily retired 22 tax officials accused of corruption and other irregularities, continuing with its drive to cleanse the system, two finance ministry officials said.

The clean-up drive began on June 10 with the dismissal of a dozen tainted high-ranking income-tax officers.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) took the step against officers at the rank of superintendent “in the public interest” on grounds of “corruption and other charges” the officials said requesting anonymity.

The officials said the move is in lines with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive of zero tolerance for corruption.

The government first took action against 12 commissioner-level officials of the Indian Revenue Services (IRS) cadre from the Central Board of Direct Taxes on June 10. The second round of clean-up exercise took place on June 18, when the government forced 15 senior CBIC officials to retire from their jobs over allegations of corruption. The 15 officials included one principal commissioner, besides four commissioners, one joint commissioner, three additional commissioners, two deputy commissioners and four assistant commissioners.

Among the 22 allegedly corrupt officials, 11 are from Nagpur and Bhopal zones. They are accused of connivance for facilitating clandestine manufacturing and clearance of cigarettes by an Indore-based company.

Other officials forced to retire include one each from Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Meerut and Chandigarh zones. Two officials each are forced-retired from Mumbai, Jaipur and Bengaluru zones.

An official looking after the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Chennai zone, was penalised for conducting unauthorised searches and seizures of document from the complainant, a cable TV operator. Another official was caught by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 75,000 from a businessman.

Another officials working for the CGST division in the Bengaluru zone allegedly conspired in smuggling of mobile phones and computer parts valued at R44.83 lakh into India, which was seized by the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). The officer was arrested by DRI on June 14, 2003 and later released on bail.

A superintendent working at the office of GST, Jaipur zone, was arrested in 2010 by local police for demanding and accepting an illegal gratification of R100,000 from a contractor.

Another official was arrested in 2013 by the Kota police for demanding and accepting an illegal gratification of Rs 40,000 from a coaching institute.

Officials in the know said actions have been taken against the people based on laid down rules. The Rule 56(J) of Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972, provides for periodical review of the performance of government servants with a view to ascertain whether they should be retained in service or retired from service in public interest. As per these instructions, the cases of government servants covered by FR 56(J), 56(1) or Rule 48(1) (b) of CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972 should be reviewed six months before they attain the age of 50-55 years, in cases covered by FR 56(j) and on completion of 30 years of qualifying service under FR 56(1) or Rule 48 of CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972.

