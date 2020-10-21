e-paper
Home / India News / 22-year-old Delhi man found dead at resort in Nainital

22-year-old Delhi man found dead at resort in Nainital

Staff members of the resort said the man had come to Nainital to collect a ‘No dues certificate’ from the Graphic Era Hill university in neighouring town of Bhimtal.

india Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 20:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Haldwani
Police broke open the door of a room at the resort to find the man lying dead.
Police broke open the door of a room at the resort to find the man lying dead.(Representative PhotoGetty Images)
         

A 22-year-old man from Delhi was found dead in a resort in Uttarakhand’s tourist town of Nainital on Wednesday, police said.

Vijay Mehta, in-charge of Talital police station said the young man’s body in a room at the resort at Golu Dhar near Krishna cottage in Nainital.

The incident came to light when a resort staff member knocked on the door of the man’s room but there was no response, police said.

“The resort staff then informed the police about the incident. Police rushed to the spot and broke the door and entered the room. They found the man lying dead in the room,” Mehta said.

The deceased has been identified as Palash Khanna, 22, resident of Khanpur area in New Delhi, said Mehta.

Mehta said according to the staff members of the resort, the man had come to Nainital district to collect a ‘No dues certificate’ from the Graphic Era Hill university in Bhimtal.

Police sent the deceased’s body for postmortem and informed his family members.

