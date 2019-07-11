22-yr-old bets on India’s win in World Cup semis, consumes poison after loss

A young man in Odisha’s Kalahandi district allegedly consumed poison on Thursday since he was disappointed over India’s loss to New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

Sambaru Bhoi, 22 of Singhabhadi village in Kalahandi district had a bet with his friends about India winning the semi-final match against New Zealand. Till the end, Bhoi remained hopeful of India’s win and had promised to pay his friends if India lost. Yesterday, the nail-biting ICC Cricket World Cup semi-finals ended with India losing by a total of 18 runs.

Bhoi was found lying in an unconscious state at a farmland near his village this morning. He was later rushed to the Dharmagarh sub-divisional hospital.

Chief district medical officer of Kalahandi, Dr Banalata Devi said the youth had consumed an insecticide containing organophosphorous. “The patient’s family members said he had consumed poison to avoid the shame of not being able to pay up. We have referred him to the VIMSAR hospital in Burla as his condition remains critical,” said the CDMO.

