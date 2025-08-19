22-yr-old beaten, head shaved, killed over phone theft in Gurugram; 2 held

Gurugram : Three men allegedly assaulted a 22-year-old man before tonsuring his head, writing “thief” on bare scalp, and pushing him to death from the terrace of a building in Sector 17 on Thursday, police said. Two of the accused have been arrested. Police said the accused killed the victim after they purportedly saw him stealing one of theirs phone.(PTI)

Investigators said two accused — Aman Tiwari, 20, from Prayagraj and Akhilesh Kumar, 22, from Banda in Uttar Pradesh — were arrested and produced before the court on Sunday. Tiwari works as cab driver while Kumar is in a garment firm in Sector-18.

The deceased, identified as Manjeet Lal, also hailed from Banda and lived in a rented four-storey house in Sirhaul with his family — including elder brother Manish Lal, 25 — and Tiwari.

Lal had come to Gurugram two weeks back from his village and started working as a helper in a private firm in Sector-18.

As per police, the incident had taken place between 7.30pm and 8pm on August 14. Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurugram police said that Lal stole Tiwari’s phone kept in his unlocked room and left the house.

Failing to locate his phone, Tiwari checked CCTV footage of the building and found that Lal had stolen the phone.

“Tiwari called Manish and informed about the theft. Manish promised to get his phone back and called Lal home. Subsequently, Tiwari got his phone back,” he said.

Police said Manish slapped Lal twice and his family members also scolded him.

Still enraged, Tiwari called his friends Akhilesh and Shashi Kant after a few hours and the trio assaulted him, tonsured half of his head and wrote with a pen on the bare scalp that he was a thief. Lal managed to escape, however, they caught him and pushed him off the terrace, following which he fell on the road and died, police added.

A murder case was registered against the three accused at Sector 18 police station on Friday. The police on reaching the spot found the body lying in a pool of blood and said the trimmer used in tonsuring the deceased was recovered. The third suspect, Kant, is still at large.