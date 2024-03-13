22-yr-old stabbed over intercaste marriage, critical; 9 held: Police

Bengaluru: A newlywed man was stabbed by his wife’s father on Monday in Melapur of Mandya district, said police. At that time, he was visiting his relatives. Following the incident, all the nine accused were arrested till evening. The court has remanded the accused to 14-day judicial custody. (HT)

Police have identified the victim as Shashank (22) from Madiwala community who recently married a 19-year-old woman from Kuruba community against the wishes of her families.

According to reports, the assailants, including JP Anand, the woman’s father from Mysuru, confronted Shashank and brutally stabbed him with a knife that led to severe injuries in his intestines. He was rushed to a private hospital in Mysuru where he is critical, said police.

“The couple have been in a relationship for the past three years. The family of the woman had been opposing their relationship as the man belongs to a different community,” said inspector N Kumar from Srirangapatna rural police station.

The woman’s family found a match for her from their community, and even had an engagement ceremony against her wishes. But she eloped on March 6 and married Shashank in Nimishamba temple in Srirangapatna, said police.

“After marriage, the father of the woman visited her and called her to his house, but she refused to go. The irate father then hatched a plan to kill the boy; however, he survived, ‘’ the inspector added.

“We have registered a case against all the accused under sections 141 (unlawful assembly), 149 (every member of the assembly guilty of an offence of common object), 325 (causing grave hurt), and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Subsequently, we arrested them and produced them before Srirangapatna JMFC court, which remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days,” stated the inspector.