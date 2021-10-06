23-yr-old woman set ablaze for resisting rape in Yadgir, dies; 1 held

A 23-year-old married woman died after she was allegedly set on fire for resisting a rape attempt by a man at a village near Shahapur town in Karnataka’s Yadgir district, police said on Tuesday, adding that a case has been registered against the accused, who has surrendered.

Superintendent of police, Yadgir, CB Vedamurthy, told the reporters that the accused entered the victim’s house post-midnight on October 3 when her husband was away. “Around 2 am, the accused barged into the home of the victim and tried to rape her. When the woman resisted his advances, the man left the house. He came back later carrying petrol he took from his motorcycle and set her on fire,” said the SP.

Soon after the incident, the victim’s neighbours rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames. The woman was rushed to Surapura taluk hospital on October 4 morning and later shifted to Kalaburagi district hospital after her condition worsened. She succumbed to her injuries on Monday evening, police said.

Surapura police have registered the case after recording the statement of the victim in the hospital before she succumbed.

Police said the accused, identified as Gangeppa, a resident of Chowdeshwarihala village, has surrendered. “The police department has taken the case very seriously. Surapura police have registered a suo motu case and the matter will be investigated and a charge sheet will be filed at the earliest,” Vedamurthy said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday told reporters that severe punishment will be handed out to the accused. “An unfortunate and inhumane incident has taken place at a village in Yadgir district. The accused has surrendered at Surapura police station. Police are investigating the case. Severe punishment will be awarded to the accused,” he said.

Last month, another such incident rocked Yadgir district after a video showed four men stripping, sexually abusing, and assaulting a Dalit woman on the Yadgir-Shahapur state highway. The purported video, reportedly filmed a year ago, also showed the miscreants clicking selfies with the victim during the assault. Police have so far arrested nine people in connection with the case.