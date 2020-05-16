e-paper
25 Covid-19 positive cases surface in a single apartment in old city of Hyderabad

The authorities are trying to trace the contacts of the infected and conducting random tests in the area.

india Updated: May 16, 2020 21:12 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
The authorities have declared the apartment complex a containment zone
The authorities have declared the apartment complex a containment zone
         

As many as 25 persons from the same residential apartment in the old city of Hyderabad have tested positive for Covid-19, creating flutters in the Telangana state health department, which has claimed to have contained the spread of the virus to a large extent.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation zonal commissioner for Charminar Zone N Samrat Ashok confirmed to Hindustan Times that as many as 25 positive cases were detected from an apartment in Madannapet area of Hyderabad over a period of four days.

“All of them have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment and their condition is stable. We are also trying to trace their contacts further,” Ashok said.

The entire apartment complex has been sealed and declared a containment zone, the zonal commissioner said.

GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar and senior officials of the health department and also the top police officials visited the residential complex, which was thoroughly sanitised with disinfectants.

An official in the GHMC said on condition of anonymity that there were more than 50 residents in the apartment, of which 25 persons, including a pregnant woman and an 11-month old child, tested positive.

Enquiries by the officials revealed that a birthday party, held in one of the houses, was attended by the residents. Apparently, one of the attendees was a primary contact of a Covid-19 patient in the past. Perhaps, the disease might have spread to others from him.

It is for the first time in Hyderabad that such a large number of people from one residential complex tested positive for Covid-19. The officials are now conducting screening tests for the people in the surrounding areas of Madannapet.

