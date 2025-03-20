New Delhi, The number of Indian nationals who have been awarded a death sentence in the UAE, but the judgement is yet to be implemented, stands at 25, the government informed Parliament on Thursday. 25 Indians awarded death sentence in UAE, judgement yet to be implemented: Govt

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said this in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha.

The Ministry of External Affairs was asked whether many Indians are languishing in prison for years in foreign countries, as also details of Indians who are awaiting capital punishment in foreign countries, and efforts made by the Indian government to save their lives.

"As per the information available with the Ministry, the number of Indian prisoners, including undertrials, in foreign prisons at present is 10,152," he said.

The government attaches high priority to the safety, security and well-being of Indian nationals in foreign countries, including those in the foreign jails, the minister said.

Singh shared tabulated data pertaining to eight countries, and the number of Indian nationals who have been awarded death sentence, but the judgement is yet to be implemented.

According to data, the figures stand as 25 , 11 , six , three , and one each for Indonesia, Qatar, the US, and Yemen.

"Indian Missions/Posts abroad provide all possible assistance to Indian nationals who have been sentenced, including with death sentences by the foreign courts. Indian Missions/Posts also provide consular access by visiting the jails and follows up their cases with Courts, Jails, Public Prosecutors and other concerned agencies. The jailed Indian nationals are also assisted in exploring various legal remedies including filing of appeal, mercy petition etc," the minister said.

The MEA was also asked whether any Indian has been executed or given capital punishment in foreign countries in the last five years.

The minister said such deaths were carried out in Malaysia, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The number of Indian citizens executed or given capital punishment in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in 2024 stood at three each, while the corresponding figure for Zimbabwe was one.

In 2023, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia executed five Indians each, Malaysia one.

"No data available as the same is not shared by the UAE authorities. As per the informal information available with the Mission, no Indians have been executed from 2020 to 2024," data for UAE revealed.

