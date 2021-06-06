Home / India News / 2.5 magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir was jolted by an earthquake on Sunday morning.(File Photo)
Jammu and Kashmir was jolted by an earthquake on Sunday morning.(File Photo)
india news

2.5 magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

As per the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake took place at a depth of 5 kilometers.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | , Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 08:41 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir at 6:21 am on Sunday.

As per the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake took place at a depth of 5 kilometers.

No casualties have been reported so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
srinagar earthquake
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.