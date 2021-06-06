2.5 magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir
As per the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake took place at a depth of 5 kilometers.
ANI | , Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 08:41 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir at 6:21 am on Sunday.
As per the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake took place at a depth of 5 kilometers.
No casualties have been reported so far.
