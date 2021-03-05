25 students of govt boarding school test Covid positive in Rajasthan’s Udaipur

Twenty-five students and three staff members of a residential government school for differently-abled children were among 28 people to test positive for Covid-19 in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on Friday.

Chief medical officer Dinesh Kharadi said 80 students and 10 staff members of the school were tested after a teacher tested positive for the disease. He added the students who tested positive have been kept under isolation. Kharadi said nine students and seven staff members were yet to be tested.

Also Read | How states are stepping up as Covid cases rise

District collector Chetan Ram Deora said he has asked for details of the remaining students so that they can be traced for testing.

Officials said that 91 students live on the school campus.