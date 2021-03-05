25 students of govt boarding school test Covid positive in Rajasthan’s Udaipur
Twenty-five students and three staff members of a residential government school for differently-abled children were among 28 people to test positive for Covid-19 in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on Friday.
Chief medical officer Dinesh Kharadi said 80 students and 10 staff members of the school were tested after a teacher tested positive for the disease. He added the students who tested positive have been kept under isolation. Kharadi said nine students and seven staff members were yet to be tested.
Also Read | How states are stepping up as Covid cases rise
District collector Chetan Ram Deora said he has asked for details of the remaining students so that they can be traced for testing.
Officials said that 91 students live on the school campus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farooq Abdullah questions ED order in alleged money laundering case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab passes resolution demanding unconditional withdrawal of farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic-induced job losses ate up ₹13 lakh crore of household income: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Karti Chidambaram wants Priyanka Gandhi in TN bypolls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Release more water in Yamuna, priests appeal to PM Modi ahead of Vrindavan Kumbh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
25 students of govt boarding school test Covid positive in Rajasthan’s Udaipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As China eyes Taiwan and beyond, Quad's Indo-Pacific agenda takes priority
- The Quad Summit will be US President Joe Biden’s first interaction under the diplomatic and security initiative revived during the Donald Trump era as a buffer against Beijing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Natural hazards, infra development magnified Chamoli disaster: ICIMOD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karti again raises demand that Priyanka Gandhi must contest Kanyakumari bypoll
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At virtual summit with Sweden, PM Modi says ‘climate change a priority’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra observes bandh against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elite commando injured in landmine blast by Maoists in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli
- On February 23, a Maoist camp was destroyed and an ambush against security forces was foiled by police in Gadchiroli district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chennai fourth best city to live in, Coimbatore secures seventh spot
- Centre releases 2020 ‘Ease of Living Index’, experts cite women safety, transportation to explain outcome
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TN CM, Dy CM to fight from strongholds as AIADMK releases 1st list of candidates
- A single-phase election to 234 assembly seats is scheduled for April 6 in Tamil Nadu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No provision in regulations to take action against digital platforms: SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox