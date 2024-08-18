257 students show food poisoning symptoms after eating biscuits in Maharashtra school: Report

As many as 80 students from a district council school in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar of Maharashtra were hospitalised after eating biscuits from a nutritional meal programme. Students being treated at a rural hospital after they fell ill in a suspected food poisoning, in Palghar on August 6, 2024. (Picture for representation)(PTI)

The children began experiencing nausea and vomiting around 8.30 am on Saturday at the Keket Jalgaon village school, according to local officials.

Following the complaint, the village head and officials from the administration arrived at the school and arranged transportation of students to a hospital.

Dr. Babasaheb Ghughe, a medical officer at the hospital said that 257 students showed symptoms of food poisoning after eating the biscuits. Of these, 153 were brought to the hospital and some were treated and sent home, India Today reported.



He also said that seven students who developed severe symptoms were transferred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Civil Hospital for further treatment. The school has 296 students and an investigation into the cause of the food poisoning is currently underway.

Earlier on August 8, Shivam Yadav, 15, a student of Class 8 died at the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Uttar Pradesh after he was shifted from the Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College.

U.P. school boy dies due to food poisoning

Shivam was among the 90 students who fell sick after having dinner served at the hostel of the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Ashram Paddhati School in Bariyarpur, Deoria, on Sunday evening, and were rushed to Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College.

The social welfare officer of Deoria has registered a case against the firm supplying food in the school and mess operations have been suspended with immediate effect.

Over six dozen students had fallen sick after consuming the Puri-Chole served by the school mess and students had complained of stomach ache and vomiting. School authorities had given emergency medicine to them but on Monday morning the number of students had gone up to 90 and had to be hospitalised at the medical college in Deoria.