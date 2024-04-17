Buckwheat flour that hospitalised 90, failed quality standards:Report

Noida:The forensic test report of buckwheat flour samples taken by the district food department of Gautam Budh Nagar that allegedly led to food poisoning to over 90 people in Noida and Greater Noida on ‘Maha Shivratri’ in March, has failed quality standards, officials said on Tuesday. On March 8, at least 76 college students in a hostel in Greater Noida and 17 people from Barola village in Noida had to be hospitalised allegedly after consuming food made from buckwheat flour (‘Kuttu ka Atta’) used during fasting. (Representational image)

On March 8, at least 76 college students in a hostel in Greater Noida and 17 people from Barola village in Noida had to be hospitalised allegedly after consuming food made from buckwheat flour (‘Kuttu ka Atta’) bought locally.

Though the patients were discharged after treatment the next day, the food department sprung into action.

On March 10, the department collected samples from as many as 11 places, including hostels and grocery shops in Noida and Greater Noida, and sent them for testing to state laboratories in Lucknow.

“During investigation, it came to light that buckwheat was delivered to a Noida-based Sector 73 manufacturing factory from Ghaziabad. It was later grinded by the factory owner to sell in Noida and Greater Noida. Samples of whole buckwheat and flour were taken from the manufacturing company. Both have not met the standards in the forensic report from the state laboratory,” said designated officer, food safety department (Gautam Budh Nagar) Archana Dheeran.

Legal action is being taken against the manufacturing company of the flour, as well as the Ghaziabad-based company that provided the whole buckwheat grains of the flour, the officer said, adding that a case will be filed in the additional district magistrate (ADM) court in Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to ADM Nitin Madan, the manufacturing firm will be served notices by his office.

“As per procedure, the manufacturing company whose samples have been found substandard will be served notice asking them why the samples failed the quality test, and whether they are satisfied with the result,” he said.

“If they are not satisfied with the results, the manufacturer can appeal for further testing of the sample in the central government lab, as this report is from a state government lab. If the reports from the central government laboratory also fail, the manufacturer will be imposed a financial penalty by the ADM court,” Madan added.