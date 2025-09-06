25-year-old private hospital doctor allegedly dies by suicide at Muzaffarpur residence

Patna: A 25-year-old private hospital doctor allegedly died by suicide at his Muzaffarpur residence in Bihar late on Friday evening, police said. The deceased had completed his MBBS from an Agra-based college and also owned petrol pumps in the district. (Representative photo)

The deceased, who used to work as a junior doctor at a private hospital in Juran Chapra, allegedly shot himself with a licensed DBBL (Double-Barrel Breech-Loading) gun registered in his father’s name.

According to the police, the deceased, after finishing his duty, came back home around 7 pm and ate with his grandmother and mother, following which he went to his third-floor study room.

“Hours later, family members heard a gunshot sound. They went to the third floor where he was lying in a pool of blood and a licensed gun was found near his feet,” a police officer said.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. The victim’s family members claimed that he had been mentally disturbed for several days after he failed to get through the postgraduate examination, the results of which were declared a few days ago,” Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sushil Kumar said.

“His parents said that he had been under stress for the past few months. We are enquiring to identify the reason for his extreme step. The concerned police have registered a case,” the officer said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290