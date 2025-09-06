Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

25-year-old private hospital doctor allegedly dies by suicide at Muzaffarpur residence

ByAvinash Kumar
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 12:52 pm IST

The deceased, who used to work as a junior doctor at a private hospital in Juran Chapra, allegedly shot himself with a licensed gun registered in his father’s name

Patna: A 25-year-old private hospital doctor allegedly died by suicide at his Muzaffarpur residence in Bihar late on Friday evening, police said.

The deceased had completed his MBBS from an Agra-based college and also owned petrol pumps in the district. (Representative photo)
The deceased had completed his MBBS from an Agra-based college and also owned petrol pumps in the district. (Representative photo)

The deceased, who used to work as a junior doctor at a private hospital in Juran Chapra, allegedly shot himself with a licensed DBBL (Double-Barrel Breech-Loading) gun registered in his father’s name.

According to the police, the deceased, after finishing his duty, came back home around 7 pm and ate with his grandmother and mother, following which he went to his third-floor study room.

“Hours later, family members heard a gunshot sound. They went to the third floor where he was lying in a pool of blood and a licensed gun was found near his feet,” a police officer said.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. The victim’s family members claimed that he had been mentally disturbed for several days after he failed to get through the postgraduate examination, the results of which were declared a few days ago,” Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sushil Kumar said.

The deceased had completed his MBBS from an Agra-based college and also owned petrol pumps in the district.

“His parents said that he had been under stress for the past few months. We are enquiring to identify the reason for his extreme step. The concerned police have registered a case,” the officer said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 25-year-old private hospital doctor allegedly dies by suicide at Muzaffarpur residence
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On