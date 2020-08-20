e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 26 who helped passengers of crashed plane in Kozhikode contract Covid-19

26 who helped passengers of crashed plane in Kozhikode contract Covid-19

District Collector K Gopalakrishnan, Superintendent of Police Abdul Kareem and 21 officials, including police and fire force personnel, also involved in the rescue operations, had also tested positive.

india Updated: Aug 20, 2020 16:00 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Malappuram, Kerala
Officials inspect the wreckage of Air India Express flight at Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur.
Officials inspect the wreckage of Air India Express flight at Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur.(ANI)
         

As many as 26 volunteers who reached the Air-India Express plane crash site in Kozhikode, 48 km from here, and evacuated the injured passengers on August 7, have tested positive for Covid-19.

“As far as my information from the airport sources goes, as many as 26 local people, involved in the rescue operations, have tested positive for the virus so far and are now under medical care,” the Malappuram District Medical Officer Dr K Sakeena told PTI.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

District Collector K Gopalakrishnan, Superintendent of Police Abdul Kareem and 21 officials, including police and fire force personnel, also involved in the rescue operations, had also tested positive.

Nineteen people, including the pilot andco-pilot, were killed and several injured when the flight with 190 people on board overshot the table-top runway and fell into a valley and broke into pieces.

The youngsters, who all stay around the airport area, had rushed to the accident site braving the heavy rains and Covid-19 fears and taken the injured to the various hospitals, drawing praise from various quarters, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The volunteers had been asked by the Health Minister K K Shailaja to go on quarantine after one of the deceased passengers tested positive for the pathogen.

tags
top news
Qureshi heads to Beijing after Imran Khan’s ‘Pak future with China’ remark
Qureshi heads to Beijing after Imran Khan’s ‘Pak future with China’ remark
Delhi restaurants, hotels allowed to serve liquor; bars stay closed
Delhi restaurants, hotels allowed to serve liquor; bars stay closed
Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year
Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for Covid-19
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for Covid-19
Congress to raise China, Facebook, Covid-19 handling in upcoming Parliament session
Congress to raise China, Facebook, Covid-19 handling in upcoming Parliament session
Dhoni thanks PM Modi for warm letter of appreciation
Dhoni thanks PM Modi for warm letter of appreciation
‘There is a Lakshman Rekha’: SC to Bhushan in contempt case hearing
‘There is a Lakshman Rekha’: SC to Bhushan in contempt case hearing
‘Oh, how I wish my mother…’: Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nomination
‘Oh, how I wish my mother…’: Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nomination
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In