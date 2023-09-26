26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana chargesheeted again: What are key charges?

Tahawwur Hussain Rana stayed for two days at a hotel in suburban Powai till November 21, 2008 – days before the attacks – the Mumbai Police has said in the 405-page supplementary chargesheet filed against the Pakistani-origin Canadian in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case. It was the fourth chargesheet, which was submitted before a special court hearing the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases, by the Mumbai Police in the case so far. Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent Tahawwur Rana. (ANI Photo)

The court registration process of the supplementary chargesheet could not be completed on Tuesday and the evidence against Rana will now be presented before the court on Wednesday.

Rana, currently under detention in the United States, faces multiple charges for his role in the Mumbai attacks and is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 terror attacks.

Charges against Tahawwur Rana: Key points

1. The chargesheet claims that Tahawwur Rana came to India on November 11, 2008, and stayed in the country till November 21. He spent two of these days at the Renaissance Hotel in Powai, a senior official of the Mumbai Police said.

2. The officer said the police have found documentary evidence against Rana and some statements in which his role in the conspiracy was established.

3. The documentary evidence shows that Rana was actively involved in the conspiracy with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, he said.

5. Rana was the person who helped Headley get an Indian tourist visa based on fake documents. He allegedly provided logistic support to the Lashkar-e-Taiba in carrying out the 26/11 terror attacks, the officer said.

6. The police has also found email communications between Headley and Rana and in one of the emails related to the 26/11 terror attacks, Headley asked about Major Iqbal's email ID, he said.

7. Major Iqbal, an operative of the Pakistani intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was named as accused in the 26/11 terror plot case.

Where is Tahawwur Rana?

Tahawwur Rana is currently lodged in jail in the United States in the case of the murder of a journalist. In May this year, a US court had ordered his extradition to India. The court said that Rana had been charged in India with criminal conspiracy, committing terrorist acts and murder - all of which are extraditable offences as per the treaty between the US and India.

However, in August, a stay was ordered on his extradition to face trial in India for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks

Mumbai terror attacks

A total of 166 people were killed when 10 terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route on November 26, 2008, and laid a more than 60-hour siege in the financial capital during which they targeted the city's landmarks, a hospital and a Jewish centre, among other places.

Among the 10 terrorists was Ajmal Kasab, who was caught alive and later put on trial and sentenced to death by a special court. He was hanged to death at Pune's Yerawada central prison in November 2012, two years after being held guilty in the case by the court.

