Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
26-year-old man shot at, stabbed in Vijayapura

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Jan 29, 2025 08:40 AM IST

Police said the incident took place near Manavara Doddi village when the victim, identified as Sathish Rathod, a resident of Tikota, was on his way to a temple

A 26-year-old man was shot dead while he was travelling alone in a car in Tikota taluk, Vijayapura district, on Tuesday, police said.

Police said that the weapon, that was used in the crime, has been recovered. (Representational image)
Police said that the weapon, that was used in the crime, has been recovered. (Representational image)

Vijayapura superintendent of police Lakshman Nimbargi told HT: “The incident took place near Manavara Doddi village when the victim, identified as Sathish Rathod, a resident of Tikota, was on his way to a temple. He was reportedly intercepted and then killed by 45-year-old Ramesh Chavan, also from the same village.”

“The accused shot a round at Sathish using a country-made pistol and, after forcing him to stop the car, and then stabbed him multiple times, killing him on the spot,” he said. “Ramesh sustained injuries during the attack and was admitted to Vijayapura district hospital for treatment. A case was registered under BNS Section 103 (murder), and an investigation is underway.”

Nimbargi said that initial investigations have revealed that Sathish was in a relationship with Ramesh’s daughter for over four years. “Two years ago, Sathish’s family had approached Ramesh with a marriage proposal, which he vehemently rejected. In March 2024, Ramesh’s daughter died by suicide by jumping into a lake. The girl’s death deepened Ramesh’s resentment towards Sathish, whom he blamed for the tragedy,” he said.

Prem Singh, Sathish’s father, recounted the events leading up to the murder. “A year and a half ago, Sathish proposed to Ramesh’s daughter in the presence of elders, but Ramesh categorically refused. After this, Ramesh’s daughter died by suicide, and since then, he harboured a grudge against Sathish,” he said.

Nimbargi said that the weapon, that was used in the crime, has been recovered and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
