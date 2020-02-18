e-paper
Home / India News / 27-yr-old hotelier killed after speeding car falls off flyover in Hyderabad

27-yr-old hotelier killed after speeding car falls off flyover in Hyderabad

Police said the car appeared to be over speeding and fell off the flyover, killing a man on the spot.

india Updated: Feb 18, 2020 16:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hyderabad
According to police, the deceased man, a hotelier, was sitting next to the driver.
According to police, the deceased man, a hotelier, was sitting next to the driver.
         

One person was killed and five others were injured when their speeding car fell off a flyover here early Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Sohel (27), a hotelier, police added.

“Sohel was not driving the car. He sat next to the driver. Prima facie it appears that the car was over speeding and fell off the flyover, killing Sohel on the spot,” police inspector K Chandra Sekhar Reddy said.

The injured have been shifted to hospital and an inquiry is on, the official added.

This is the second such incident on a flyover in the city in recent months. In November last year, a woman was killed and four others were injured when a car rammed a divider and fell off the bridge and landed on them.

