Home / India News / 272 CISF personnel to guard Statue of Unity from August 25

272 CISF personnel to guard Statue of Unity from August 25

The CISF is guarding almost all airports of India and the Delhi Metro apart from sensitive government buildings in the national capital.

india Updated: Aug 20, 2020 08:03 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
New Delhi
A view of the memorial to the ‘Iron Man of India’ Sardar Vallabhai Patel.
A view of the memorial to the ‘Iron Man of India’ Sardar Vallabhai Patel. (HT Photo)
         

The Ministry of Home Affairs has given approval for the deployment of CISF personnel at the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat.

The deployment will be done from August 25 with the strength of 272 personnel in the first phase.

“Approval of the competent authority is conveyed for induction of CISF at Statue of Unity, Kevadia, Gujarat w.e.f 25.08.2020 with strength of 272 personnel in first phase,” the letter which has been sent to DG CISF Rajesh Ranjan, regarding the same by Home Ministry says.

The CISF is guarding almost all airports of India and the Delhi Metro apart from sensitive government buildings in the national capital.

It is expected that visitors will be allowed from September 2. The state government had stopped the entry of visitors in view of the COVID-19 pandemic a few months ago.

