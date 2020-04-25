e-paper
28 shops gutted in fire on IIT-Kharagpur campus, none injured

28 shops gutted in fire on IIT-Kharagpur campus, none injured

india Updated: Apr 25, 2020 12:46 IST
Kharagpur
At least 28 shops have been gutted in a blaze on IIT-Kharagpur campus in West Bengal’s West Midnapore district.
At least 28 shops have been gutted in a blaze on IIT-Kharagpur campus in West Bengal’s West Midnapore district, fire brigade officials said on Saturday.

“The fire broke out at Tech Market on the campus at 7.50 pm on Friday. Two fire tenders doused the blaze after two hours of firefight. There have been no reports of any casualty,” a fire brigade official said.

Due to the lockdown, all the shops in the market were closed when the blaze erupted. Prima facie, short circuit seems to be the reason behind the fire but further investigation is on, he added.

