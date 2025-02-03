294 died in sewer related deaths in 2020-24; compensation paid in 249 cases: Govt

New Delhi: Of the 294 confirmed sewer related deaths across the country between 2020 and 2024, compensation has been paid in 249 cases, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The Supreme Court has asked corporations in six cities to file an affidavit by February 13 indicating “how and when manual scavenging/sewer cleaning has been stopped” (FILE PHOTO)

Citing data received from the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) which tracks deaths linked to cleaning drains, sewers, or septic tanks minister for state in the ministry of housing and urban affairs Tokhan Sahu said the commission follows up with the states and UT administrations to expedite payment of compensation in pending sewer related death cases.

“It is informed that there is no fixed timeline for of compensation, however, as per Hon’ble Supreme Court judgement dated 20.10.2023, enhanced amount of compensation amounting to ₹ 30 lakhs (previously being 10 lakhs) has to be paid to the legal heirs of the deceased who have not been compensated till 19.10.2023,” the ministry said in a written response to an unstarred question by Kerala MP Jebi Mather Hisham.

In response to a question about the death of Joy who died while cleaning drainage in Thiruvananthapuram, the minister said his family had been given compensation of ₹10.00 lakh on July 18, 2024 out of Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

On January 29, the Supreme Court followed up on its October 2023 directive to governments to ensure that manual sewer cleaning was completely eradicated in a phased manner and issue directions to ensure that any sewer cleaning work carried out through contractors too “do not require individuals to enter sewers” for any purpose.

On January 29, the top court ordered municipal commissioners or chief executive officers of each of the six cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad - to file an affidavit by February 13 indicating “how and when manual scavenging/sewer cleaning has been stopped” in these cities. The case will be taken up again on February 19.

The Employment Of Manual Scavengers And Construction Of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act, 1993, which outlawed manual scavenging, came into force in January 1997. In 2013, Parliament passed the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act.