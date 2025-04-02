29-year-old accused in Madurai murder case shot dead in encounter

Divya Chandrababu The incident took place on late Monday when the accused, identified as Subhash Chandra Bose, tried to flee in a car when the police tried to stop and arrest him (File photo)

Chennai A 29-year-old man, who was wanted in three murder cases in Madurai district, died when he was shot after he allegedly opened fire at the police personnel, police said on Tuesday.

“The incident took place on late Monday when the accused, identified as Subhash Chandra Bose, tried to flee in a car when the police tried to stop and arrest him. He is a suspect in the murder case of ‘Glamour’ Kali who was killed on March 22 in Madurai,” Madurai district police commissioner J Loganathan said. “He did not stop his car and two inspectors chased him to prevent him from fleeing. Two more inspectors joined them and he used a machete to attack policemen. They received severe cuts and are hospitalised. Then he pulled out a country-made pistol and fired but it missed the officers. So, one of the inspectors fired back in self defence aiming for his leg but he bent down and it hit his chest,” he said.

The accused was taken to a government hospital but he was declared dead, he added.

Meanwhile, heavy security was deployed at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai where his body was kept.

On March 22, in Mottamalai, Madurai district, former DMK zonal leader VK Gurusamy’s nephew, Glamour Kali (Kaleeswaran) was brutally murdered by unidentified individuals.

Following this, the Austinpatti police registered a case and formed two special teams to track down the culprits.

