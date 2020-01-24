e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / 2G mobile internet to be restored in Kashmir from midnight

2G mobile internet to be restored in Kashmir from midnight

According to a notification by the home department of Jammu and Kashmir administration, access to the internet with 2G speed on mobile phones will resume from January 25.

india Updated: Jan 24, 2020 23:42 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
The 2G mobile internet services will be restored in the Kashmir Valley from Friday midnigh
The 2G mobile internet services will be restored in the Kashmir Valley from Friday midnigh(HT Photo)
         

The 2G mobile internet services will be restored in the Kashmir Valley from Friday midnight, an official order said.

According to a notification by the home department of Jammu and Kashmir administration, access to the internet with 2G speed on mobile phones will resume from January 25.

Access shall be limited only on whitelisted sites and social media applications will continue to remain out of bounds for the Valley’s residents, it said.

Data services shall be available on post-paid as well as pre-paid sim cards.

The restoration of the 2G internet facility on mobile phones will continue till January 31 after which it would be reviewed further, the order said.

Internet and mobile connectivity was snapped on August 5 last year after the centre announced abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution applicable to the erstwhile state and also bifurcated it into two union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

tags
top news
10 people back from China under watch in Kerala, Mumbai and Hyderabad
10 people back from China under watch in Kerala, Mumbai and Hyderabad
2G mobile internet to be restored in Kashmir from midnight
2G mobile internet to be restored in Kashmir from midnight
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news