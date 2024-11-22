Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2-wheeler rider held for hitting bus driver in road rage case

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Nov 22, 2024 07:52 AM IST

Police said the accused was allegedly enraged after the victim did not give him way, following which he assaulted the latter

A Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus driver was allegedly assaulted by a two-wheeler rider in an incident of road rage near the Nripatunga Road magistrate court on Monday evening. The accused was arrested and identified as Mohammed Fazal (37), officers aware of the matter said on Thursday.

The accused was produced before the additional chief metropolitan magistrate court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody, police said. (Representational image)
The accused was produced before the additional chief metropolitan magistrate court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody, police said. (Representational image)

Fazal was produced before the additional chief metropolitan magistrate court on Tuesday and was sent to judicial custody, they added.

The incident took place around 5.40pm when the victim, Kushal Kumar (38) was driving the BMTC bus on route number 365K/1 from Majestic to CK Pallya. Fazal was riding a scooter from KR Circle. He was allegedly enraged after Kumar did not give him way, following which he assaulted Kumar, police said.

In his police complaint, Kumar alleged that Fazal of verbally abusing him, grabbing him by his collar, and hitting him on his ear and shoulder. The conductor, Krishna, was also verbally abused when he tried to intervene. The complaint also noted that the assailant obstructed the bus from moving and issued life threats, it added.

DCP Central Shekhar H Tekkanavar said that a case under Section 132 of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation Act, which pertains to assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty, has been registered against Fazal.

The BMTC staff union has expressed concern over the increasing number of assaults on bus drivers and conductors. Incidents in recent weeks have further highlighted the issue. On November 11, a BMTC driver was assaulted by a two-wheeler mechanic on JC Road. On October 26, a driver and a conductor were attacked by a passenger over a minor disagreement, while on October 24, a conductor was assaulted following a dispute with a commuter. On October 1, a conductor was stabbed by a passenger after asking him to step away from the footboard under Whitefield police station limits.

The BMTC staff have called for stricter enforcement of laws to ensure their safety and prevent such incidents in future. Police have assured increased vigilance and swift action against offenders to address the issue.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On