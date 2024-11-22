2-wheeler rider held for hitting bus driver in road rage case

A Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus driver was allegedly assaulted by a two-wheeler rider in an incident of road rage near the Nripatunga Road magistrate court on Monday evening. The accused was arrested and identified as Mohammed Fazal (37), officers aware of the matter said on Thursday. The accused was produced before the additional chief metropolitan magistrate court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody, police said. (Representational image)

Fazal was produced before the additional chief metropolitan magistrate court on Tuesday and was sent to judicial custody, they added.

The incident took place around 5.40pm when the victim, Kushal Kumar (38) was driving the BMTC bus on route number 365K/1 from Majestic to CK Pallya. Fazal was riding a scooter from KR Circle. He was allegedly enraged after Kumar did not give him way, following which he assaulted Kumar, police said.

In his police complaint, Kumar alleged that Fazal of verbally abusing him, grabbing him by his collar, and hitting him on his ear and shoulder. The conductor, Krishna, was also verbally abused when he tried to intervene. The complaint also noted that the assailant obstructed the bus from moving and issued life threats, it added.

DCP Central Shekhar H Tekkanavar said that a case under Section 132 of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation Act, which pertains to assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty, has been registered against Fazal.

The BMTC staff union has expressed concern over the increasing number of assaults on bus drivers and conductors. Incidents in recent weeks have further highlighted the issue. On November 11, a BMTC driver was assaulted by a two-wheeler mechanic on JC Road. On October 26, a driver and a conductor were attacked by a passenger over a minor disagreement, while on October 24, a conductor was assaulted following a dispute with a commuter. On October 1, a conductor was stabbed by a passenger after asking him to step away from the footboard under Whitefield police station limits.

The BMTC staff have called for stricter enforcement of laws to ensure their safety and prevent such incidents in future. Police have assured increased vigilance and swift action against offenders to address the issue.