3 brothers drown in rain pit in Fatehgarh Sahib

The deceased have been identified as Jashanpreet Singh, 10, Jobanpreet Singh,12, and Lovepreet Singh, 9.

india Updated: Jul 22, 2019 05:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Patiala
Three brothers drowned after falling into a pit filled with rain water in Khoje Majra village of Fatehgarh Sahib district on Sunday.

Three brothers drowned after falling into a pit filled with rain water in Khoje Majra village of Fatehgarh Sahib district on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Jashanpreet Singh, 10, Jobanpreet Singh,12, and Lovepreet Singh, 9.

Nirmal Singh, father of the deceased, told police that Jashanpreet and Lovepreet were playing near the pit when they slipped into it.

Jobanpreet jumped into the pit that was nearly 4-5 ft deep to save them. However, they
all drowned. Sirhind police station in-charge Rajneesh Sood said the villagers pulled the
children out of the pit and took them to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them as brought dead.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 05:32 IST

