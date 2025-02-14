3 convicts in Chandrasekharan murder case got over 1,000 days of parole: State govt data

Three convicts in the case of murder of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader TP Chandrasekharan got over 1,000 days of parole while six others got over 500-day parole ever since they were jailed in the past 12 years, data of the state government showed. TP Chandrasekharan

The data, indicating the extensive parole to the convicts in the widely-followed political murder case, was revealed in the form of an answer by the state government to a question posed by Congress MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan in the assembly.

Chandrasekharan, 51, who had formed the RMP after leaving the CPI(M) in 2008, was hacked to death by a gang of assailants near Orkatteri in Vadakara on the night of May 4, 2012 in what was widely seen as an attack for working against the CPI(M). In January, 2014, the trial court convicted 12 people, including three local leaders of the CPI(M), concluding it as a political killing. In February last year, a division bench of the high court confirmed the life imprisonment sentence awarded to the convicts.

It has now emerged through the state government’s data that most of the convicts, including the CPI(M) leaders, were granted extensive parole in the name of medical treatment, attending funerals and Covid-19 leave.

As per the data, seen by HT, KC Ramachandran was granted the maximum number of parole days — 1,081. So far, his time in jail has been nine years, four months and eight days. This indicates that he spent over 31% of his jail term outside through parole. This was followed by Sijith who got 1,078 days, Manoj got 1,068 parole days, TK Rajesh with 940 days and Shinoj with 925 days.

Of the remaining convicts, Muhammed Shafi got 656 days, Rafeek 782 days, Kirmani Manoj 851 days and MC Anoop with 900 days. However, Sunil Kumar, aka Kodi Suni, who was physically involved in the murder and who has been charged in various other criminal cases, got only 60 days of parole despite being behind the bars for over 12 years.

Chandrasekharan’s widow and RMP MLA KK Rema told a local channel, “The numbers of extensive parole to the convicts in the case honestly do not shock me because I have claimed earlier too that these convicts are getting special treatment from the government unlike others. KC Ramachandran, one of the convicts who lives in my neighbourhood, is always seen in the public and out of jail. They are getting all the facilities inside the jail in Kannur.”

K Anil Kumar, a CPI(M) state committee member, said that the parole granted was as per law and jail regulations.

“If there is a violation of the jail regulation, no one is stopped from approaching the courts,” he said.