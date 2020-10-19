3 dead after fresh rain batters Hyderabad; Karnataka braces for floods

india

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 02:51 IST

A fresh spell of overnight heavy rains caused flooding on Sunday in parts of the city and left three people dead in separate rain-related incidents just days after it witnessed one of the worst deluges in recent times following unprecedented downpour in over a century, police and civic officials said.

The latest rains since Saturday evening led to lakes and other water bodies overflowing with the water inundating several low-lying areas, including parts of the city affected last week, here and the outskirts, they said.

A total of 37,409 families were affected in various localities that were inundated in the city due to the recent floods and ration kits and blankets were being distributed among them, a release from GHMC said.

The Disaster Response Force personnel, staff of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and police swung into action since Saturday night itself, evacuating the marooned.

Basements of several residential apartment complexes were flooded by the rain waters and people were seen walking in knee-deep water in some areas.

A video showed auto-rickshaws getting washed away in a flooded street.

At least three people including two children died in rain-related incidents reported from different parts of the city over the past 24 hours here, police and civic officials said.

Situation bad in Karnataka



The flood situation remained grim in four districts of Karnataka with the Krishna and Bhima rivers in spate as the Army, the national and state disaster response forces undertook rescue work, evacuating hundreds of marooned people, officials said.

Chief minister BS Yediyurappa said many villages in Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Raichur districts were either completely or partially submerged due to the floods caused by heavy rains last week and he would undertake an aerial survey of the affected areas on October 21.

According to the Karnataka Disaster Management Authority (KDMA), a total of 20,269 people, including 15,078 in badly-hit Kalaburagi, have been evacuated so far by the personnel of the Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), besides the local police and district authorities.

There was no loss of human lives anywhere in the flood-affected areas, whereas two cattle died in Vijayapura, KDMA Commissioner Manoj Rajan said.

A total of 111 villages in the four districts have been affected by the floods, caused by heavy rains and water released by dams in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Officials said the Bhima river continued to remain in spate in Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Yadgir districts, while the surging Krishna river has affected villages in Raichur.