Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 dead due to ‘contaminated drinking water’ near Chennai

ByDivya Chandrababu
Dec 06, 2024 07:18 AM IST

Officials did not immediately point out the reason behind the incident and said that water samples have been sent for testing

At least three people died and 20 have been hospitalised in Tambaram on the outskirts of Chennai on Thursday, with the local residents suspecting contaminated drinking water as the cause, officials aware of the matter said.

The deceased were identified as Varalakshmi (88), Mohana Rangan (32) and Thiruvedi. (Representational image)
The deceased were identified as Varalakshmi (88), Mohana Rangan (32) and Thiruvedi. (Representational image)

The deceased were identified as Varalakshmi (88), Mohana Rangan (32) and Thiruvedi.

However, officials did not immediately point out the reason behind the incident and said that water samples have been sent for testing.

The statement added that water from five places in Pallavaram Cantonment area and from five places in Pallavaram Kamarajar Nagar under the Tambaram corporation have been sent for testing to the King’s Institute Laboratory.

“The report will come in three days... The Tambaram corporation distributed drinking water through a private tanker,” the statement added.

It also said that health camps were set up for the residents. The state government said that it is awaiting the results of the post mortem examinations.

One of the affected residents, Sadasivam, who was undergoing treatment at the government Chrompet hospital, said that he had diarrhoea from Wednesday night. “I think it is because of the water. It had a bad odour. I’ve been sick since last night,” Sadasivam added.

“In the past 15 years, we have been suffering from water problems,” said another resident, K Damodaran. “Now sewage has mixed with water that has led to these deaths and hospitalisation,” he added.

Minister for health M Subramanian visited those undergoing treatment at the hospital. “Two people were brought dead and one person died in the hospital. We can arrive at a conclusion only after we receive the post-mortem reports and the results of the water samples sent to the laboratory,” minister Subramanian said.

MSME minister TM Anbarasan and Pallavaram MLA E Karunanidhi inspected the locality in Tambaram.

A political storm was triggered after Anbarasan said that the water was not contaminated, and food could be the reason behind the residents suffering from nausea and diarrhoea. His statement irked the opposition parties.

“Water is basic necessity and the government’s duty is to supply it with utmost caution. This incident shows the DMK government’s callousness... The government is playing with the lives of the people,” said opposition leader and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS).

BJP state president K Annamalai condemned the DMK minister’s remark. “It is doubtful whether chief minister MK Stalin is aware of the prevailing ground-level conditions. There is corruption in everything and people’s lives are lost every day,” Annamalai added.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On