3 dead in clashes over survey of mosque in UP's Sambhal

Three people have died in the violent clashes over the survey of a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, Moradabad divisional commissioner Ananya Kumar said on Sunday.



“Three persons namely Naeem, Bilal and Niman died during the clash. He said 20 to 22 cops including officials ( CO Sambhal, PRO to SP Sambhal, one SDM) sustained injuries while other injured received injuries of splinters). Meanwhile, 15 persons have been detained,” the divisional commissioner added. Police and security personnel stand guard amid violence during a second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple, in Sambhal.(PTI)

Tension escalated in Sambhal during the second survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid after locals pelted stones at the police team.



The police used tear gas and “minor force” to disperse the crowd. Sambhal has been tense over the past few days after the mosque was surveyed last Tuesday on the orders of a local court following a petition that claimed that a Harihar temple stood at the site.

According to the local administration, a second survey by an "Advocate Commissioner" as part of a court-ordered examination into the disputed site began around 7 am and a crowd began gathering at the spot.



"Some miscreants came out of the crowd gathered near the site and pelted stones at the police team. The police used minor force and tear gas to bring the situation under control," Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said.

The police official said those who engaged in stone pelting and those who incited them will be identified and action taken against them.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pesia said, “Some miscreants resorted to stone pelting but the situation is peaceful now and the survey is underway.”



