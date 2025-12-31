Search
Wed, Dec 31, 2025
3 dead, over 100 hospitalised due to contaminated water in Indore

ByShruti Tomar
Published on: Dec 31, 2025 12:17 pm IST

Indore mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said he received information about the deaths of three people due to diarrhoea in Bhagirathpura area

Indore : Three people have died and more than 100 have been hospitalised in the past few days after falling ill allegedly due to drinking contaminated water in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, the mayor of the city confirmed on Tuesday.

Residents said around 150 people have reported symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea since Friday. (HT PHOTO/REPRESENTATIVE)
Local resident, however claimed the toll to be higher with five deaths, including four women.

Indore mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said he received information about the deaths of three people due to diarrhoea in Bhagirathpura area, but did not disclose their identity.

“We have urged chief minister Mohan Yadav to provide appropriate financial assistance to the bereaved families. All patients are being treated at the government’s expense,” the mayor said.

Chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Madhav Prasad Hasani said that after reports of a diarrhoea outbreak in the Bhagirathpura area, the health department surveyed 2,703 households and examined around 12,000 people, providing on-the-spot primary treatment to 1,146 patients with mild symptoms.

“The patients said they suffered from vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration after drinking contaminated water,” Hasani said.

While the water sample test reports are awaited, prima facie it appears that drainage water may have mixed with drinking water supply lines, contaminating the water. Strict action will be taken against the officials for negligence, he added.

According to the local councillor, the residents complained that the water supplied on December 25 had an unusual smell and people may have fallen ill after consuming it.

