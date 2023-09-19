News / India News / 3 fishermen missing after boat capsizes off Odisha coast; 5 rescued

3 fishermen missing after boat capsizes off Odisha coast; 5 rescued

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Sep 19, 2023 10:02 PM IST

Jagatsinghpur SP Rahul PR said the eight fishermen had been fishing in the sea for the last two days and were returning when their vessel capsized after hitting a sand bar

Bhubaneswar: Three fishermen have gone missing after a fishing boat capsized in the sea near Paradip port on Tuesday.

Five fishermen were rescued by a joint team of Coast Guard, Marine Police, Paradip Port Authority, and CISF personnel. (Videograb/PTI)
Jagatsinghpur superintendent of police (SP) Rahul PR said eight fishermen were returning to the shore after fishing in the sea for the last two days when their trawler capsized after hitting a sand bar.

“After the trawler capsized, a rescue operation was launched by the Coast Guard, Marine Police, Paradip Port Authority, and CISF. Due to the timely intervention of CISF and the Port, five fishermen could be rescued,” said the SP.

A chopper of the Indian Coast Guard was pressed into service.

The police officer said three fishermen were missing and marine police officers were trying to ascertain if they were able to swim to safety.

The boat owner Purendra Biswal said the fishermen had repeatedly asked the administration to carry out dredging at the mouth of the sea but this wasn’t done, lealeading to the incident.

Sign out