3 grenades, 54 rounds of ammunition recovered near India-Pak border in J&K

india

Updated: May 10, 2020 09:54 IST

Jammu and Kashmir police recovered many rounds of ammunition and grenades near the international border with Pakistan in Samba district on Saturday, officials said on Sunday.

“We recovered three grenades and 54 rounds of AK ammunition during a search operation in hilly area of Goran in district Samba,” Shakti Pathak, Samba’s senior superintendent of police, said.

“It is a forest area bordering Kathua district and had remained an infiltration route for the terrorists in the past,” Pathak said.

The senior police official said that investigations have been initiated.

Meanwhile, national security adviser Ajit Doval reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir during a high level meeting.

Ajit Doval was briefed in detail by the top security and intelligence brass on Pakistan’s terror moves in Kashmir. Top officials of the Indian Army and J&K Police also participated in it.

The high-level meeting came in the backdrop of militant activity in north Kashmir’s Handwara, Baramulla and Sopore triangle that cost lives of six soldiers including, a colonel-rank officer.

This comes days after top terrorist of the Hizbul Mujahideen, Riyaz Naikoo, 35, was killed in an encounter with security forces at his village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district earlier this week.

The successful operation came just four days after the killing of five security men, including the Commanding Officer of a Rashtriya Rifles battalion and a Major, during an encounter in north Kashmir’s Handwara. Two terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, too, were killed in the gunfight.