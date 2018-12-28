3 headless bodies found stuffed inside drum in Haryana

Three headless bodies were found stuffed inside a drum in Kharak village of Bhiwani district in Haryana on Friday. The police said the bodies, unidentified so far, appeared to be of a middle-aged woman, a 10-12 year-old girl and a two to three year old child.

The police said some locals informed them about the headless bodies, following which, they rushed to the spot. Bhiwani sadar police station in-charge Ramesh said the body parts recovered were headless and the police aren’t being able to reach any conclusion about their identities.

“They appeared to be of a woman, a young girl and a baby. The bodies have been sent for postmortem after which we would be able to confirm more details,” he said.

The police said they were suspecting it to be a case of murder and have registered a case under sections 302 and 201 of the IPC. The police have also sought the help of residents in identifying the bodies.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 17:43 IST