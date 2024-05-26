3 held as rival groups clash on Udupi street

Three people were arrested on Saturday over a violent clash that took place between two groups in Udupi, police said. The clash took place following a collision between two cars that were being driven erratically (Screen grab/BJ Karnataka X)

The arrest follows a video, which went viral on social media, that captured the fight between two groups in Udupi on the night of May 18. In the video, a violent confrontation could be seen on a city road, following a collision between two cars that were being driven erratically. HT has seen the video.

Police said the altercation took place at around 2 am in Kunjibettu, a locality in Udupi. During the confrontation, the members of both groups wielded weapons, including swords, and engaging in a fight in the middle of the road, police said.

The gang, which was involved in the clash, known as ‘Team Garuda’, is based in Udupi’s Kaup area, police said, adding that the group has been associated with various criminal activities, including drug dealing, cattle theft and robbery.

The leader of ‘Team Garuda’, a notorious rowdy named M. Ashiq, has been at the centre of recent disputes. Police said that two weeks prior to the May 18 incident, a significant fight broke out between Ashiq and another gang member, B Alfaz. Despite attempts to reconcile, tensions remained high. On the night of the incident, Alfaz’s faction lured Ashiq’s team to Kunjibettu under the pretence of a truce.

As tensions flared, Ashiq stayed inside his car, suspecting a trap. However, Alfaz’s team began attacking the vehicle to force Ashiq out. The fight quickly escalated into a full-blown street brawl, with both sides brandishing weapons and causing significant property damage, police said.

While refuting claims that it was a gang war, Udupi district police superintendent K Arun said: “This is not a gang war, but rather a fight between two factions of the same group. A case was registered under IPC sections 379 (theft) and 427 (causing damage) at the Udupi town police station, leading to the arrest of M Ashiq (24) B Raqib (26) and B K Saklain (24) based on the evidence.”

“We have seized vehicles and weapons involved in the fight. Efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest the remaining suspects, who will be prosecuted accordingly,’’ he added.