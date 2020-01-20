3 Hizbul terrorists killed in encounter

india

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 23:09 IST

Srinagar Three Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a top commander and a former police official, were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, police officials said on Monday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Wacchi area of Shopian following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the militants were asked to surrender but they chose to open fire towards the security forces’ positions.

“In the ensuing encounter, three militants of Hizbul Mujahideen were killed,” the official said.

“Hizbul Mujahideen is on the path of elimination in south Kashmir. This is the fourth operation in south Kashmir and operations are getting frequent in the area,” Jammu and Kashmir director general of police Dilbag Singh said.

Singh said the encounter of the three militants, including their commander Waseem Ahman Wani, was the fourth successful operation of the year.

The other two militants were identified as Adil Bashir Sheikh, a former special police officer who had turned to militancy, and Jehangir.

In the four encounters this year, eight Hizbul militants have been killed. Three of the encounters took place in south Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian

“2020 has started with successful operations. Some days back, Hamad Khan was killed with two associates. Earlier, terrorists were arrested alive. In Srinagar, five Jaish terror operators were arrested. In Tral, a terrorist, Jehangir, was also arrested. Besides, the arrest of DSP Davinder Singh with terrorists is also known,” Singh said.

The police chief said Wani was active since 2017. “Waseem was involved in many terrorist acts since 2017. There are 19 FIRs against him and in four cases he has been involved in killing of eight persons including four civilians and four police guards,” he said.

Sheikh, he said, was involved in civilian killings. “Adil was involved in the looting of weapons on September 29, 2018, from the Jawhar Nagar residence of the then MLA, Wachi Aijaz Ahmad Mir. He had run away with seven AK 47 rifles and a pistol. And then he joined HM and was involved in civilian killings. Jehangir was also active from 2017,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)