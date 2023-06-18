'3 Idiots’ redux: Kota man enters hospital on scooter

A man carried his injured son inside a hospital lift on a scooter due to the non-availability of a wheelchair. The video of the man, Manoj Jain, entering the lift of MBS Hospital in Rajasthan's Kota with his son, who had a fractured leg, on a scooter went viral on social media. Man enters hospital on a scooter.

Karnesh Goyal, Deputy Superintendent, MBS Hospital, said that Jain was asking for a wheelchair as his son's leg was fractured. Due to the unavailability of a wheelchair, the hospital authority allowed him to bring his scooter to the gate, he added.

However, in an unexpected twist, Jain seized the opportunity to take his scooter where no scooter had perhaps gone before – into the hospital lift!

“Manoj Jain was asking for a wheelchair as his son's leg was fractured. As there was no wheelchair available, the hospital authority allowed him to bring his e-scooter to the gate, but he actually thought he was being allowed to enter the lift,” Goyal said.

“This is wrong. Now others also started demanding similar treatment.”

Jain said, “I was searching for a wheelchair but the hospital authority did not provide it. I asked them if I can take my son on my electric scooter inside the lift and they allowed me. Now they have taken the keys of my scooter.”

Videos of the incident quickly went viral on social media, with netizens relishing the comedy gold that unfolded in the mundane setting of a hospital. Users flooded comment sections with jokes, memes, and comparisons to the iconic "3 Idiots" movie. The resemblance was uncanny, with many suggesting that Jain might have been channelling the spirit of Aamir Khan's mischievous character, Rancho, who always found unconventional solutions to problems.

