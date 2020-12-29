e-paper
Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
3 Indians killed, 13 injured in Egypt road accident

The buses were heading to the beach-resort town of Hurghada on Saturday when they collided with the truck near Ain Sokhna town, about 120 kilometres east of Cairo.

india Updated: Dec 29, 2019 15:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Cairo
Three Indians were killed and 13 others injured when two buses carrying tourists crashed into a truck in Egypt’s Suez governorate, the Indian embassy here said on Sunday.

The buses were heading to the beach-resort town of Hurghada on Saturday when they collided with the truck near Ain Sokhna town, about 120 kilometres east of Cairo.

“We regret to inform that 3 Indian citizens have lost their lives in the bus accident that occurred on 28 December near Ain Sokhna. Others who are injured are receiving medical treatment at various hospitals in Egypt,” the Indian embassy in Egypt tweeted.

 

It said the relatives of the deceased and the injured have been contacted and all assistance is being rendered to them.

“Embassy officials are present at the hospitals and in touch with hospital authorities,” the mission said.

The embassy said there were 16 Indian tourists on the buses.

According to the local media, the deceased also include two Malaysians and three Egyptians. More than 20 people were injured and rushed to the hospital.

Road accidents occur in Egypt mainly due to damaged roads and poor traffic regulations.

In 2018, there were 8,480 road accidents compared with 11,098 the previous year, according to the bureau of statistics.

Ain Sokhna is a town in the Suez governorate, lying on the western shore of the Red Sea’s Gulf of Suez. It is situated 55 kilometres south of Suez and approximately 120 kilometres east of Cairo.

