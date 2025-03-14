3 killed, 30 trapped after massive fire at Rajkot residential building

At least three people were killed after a massive fire broke out at the Aslantis building in Rajkot, reported news agency PTI. Thirty other people are feared trapped in the building. The fire erupted on the sixth floor of the multi-story residential complex in Rajkot.(X/@PTI)

According to reports, the fire erupted on the sixth floor of the multi-story residential complex, trapping more than 30 people inside. Emergency services, including fire brigades and ambulances, rushed to the scene as thick plumes of smoke billowed into the sky.

Videos from the site showed a large crowd gathered near the complex, anxiously watching as rescue operations were underway.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire.