Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 killed as three lorries crash in Chitradurga

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Mar 06, 2025 08:48 AM IST

Three people died in a crash involving two lorries near Chitradurga on NH-4, with one parked lorry hit by an LPG truck and then another lorry.

Three people died on Wednesday in a crash between tree lorries on the outskirts of Chitradurga, police said.

3 killed as three lorries crash in Chitradurga
3 killed as three lorries crash in Chitradurga

“The accident occurred at around 5.30 am on NH-4, just outside Chitradurga. A lorry transporting paddy from Chitradurga to Davanagere was parked beside the road due to a burst tire. The driver and cleaner of the parked lorry were attempting to change the tire when a lorry carrying LPG cylinders crashed into it. Within minutes, another lorry transporting watermelons also rammed into the parked truck,” Chitradurga Rural police inspector M Muthuraj told HT

The deceased were identified as Periya Swamy (35), driver of a parked lorry; Shekhar (52), a cleaner of another lorry; and Mohammed Kaif (22), a cleaner from a third vehicle.

“The autopsy was conducted at Chitradurga district hospital, and the bodies were then handed over to their families. We have registered a case at Chitradurga Rural police station and launched an investigation,” he added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On