Three people died on Wednesday in a crash between tree lorries on the outskirts of Chitradurga, police said. 3 killed as three lorries crash in Chitradurga

“The accident occurred at around 5.30 am on NH-4, just outside Chitradurga. A lorry transporting paddy from Chitradurga to Davanagere was parked beside the road due to a burst tire. The driver and cleaner of the parked lorry were attempting to change the tire when a lorry carrying LPG cylinders crashed into it. Within minutes, another lorry transporting watermelons also rammed into the parked truck,” Chitradurga Rural police inspector M Muthuraj told HT

The deceased were identified as Periya Swamy (35), driver of a parked lorry; Shekhar (52), a cleaner of another lorry; and Mohammed Kaif (22), a cleaner from a third vehicle.

“The autopsy was conducted at Chitradurga district hospital, and the bodies were then handed over to their families. We have registered a case at Chitradurga Rural police station and launched an investigation,” he added.