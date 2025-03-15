3 killed in Udaipur after car collides with two-wheeler near Udaipur’s Naya Gaon

Udaipur: Three people were killed on Friday after a car collided with a two-wheeler near Naya Gaon village in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district. The family said that Prahlad and Ramswaroop were brothers-in-law, while Bhairu was their relative. They were on their way to celebrate Holi at their relative’s place when they met with an accident (HT Photo/ For representational purpose)

“A car, travelling at high speed, hit the bike that had three passengers—Ramswaroop (24), Bhairu (23), and Prahlad (25). Two of them fell onto the road, while the third was thrown nearly 30 feet into a deep ditch due to the impact. They were on their way to celebrate Holi at their relative’s place,” a senior police officer said.

Locals called an ambulance and transported Ramswaroop and Bhairu to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Prahlad’s body could not be traced on Friday. “The next morning, residents near the accident site spotted his body in a ditch and informed the police. After a preliminary probe, the body was identified and sent for an autopsy along with the other two bodies,” the officer said.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified car driver and initiated an investigation under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for negligence in driving.

