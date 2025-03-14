SUV rams into 2 e-rickshaws in WB’s Nadia district, 7 dead and 3 injured

According to preliminary investigations, the driver allegedly lost control of the SUV and crashed into the two e-rickshaws coming from the opposite direction, before toppling onto its side. The car then fell into a roadside ditch.
The driver and passengers in the Scorpio were allegedly intoxicated at the time of the accident, which occurred around 11 am. “They were all drinking at the time of the accident,” a police officer from the Krishnanagar district police station said.
There were ten passengers in the two e-rickshaws. Seven died on the spot, while three were critically injured and taken to the hospital. “We have registered a case, and an investigation is underway,” the office said
The passengers of the SUV escaped with minor injuries, he added.